Political opinion with Kieran Mullan MP: Why I Oppose Labour’s Plan for Mandatory Digital ID

Mandatory Digital ID is back on the agenda, and I wanted to take the opportunity to explain my strong opposition to this idea.

Labour’s plan to make digital ID compulsory for work in the UK feels like an overreach and, frankly, a consequence for ordinary British people of a government struggling to manage illegal immigration effectively. I have been honest about my view that the last Conservative government didn’t deliver in this area but we now have a clear coherent plan to tackle the small boat crossings and making millions of law abiding citizens sign up to compulsory digital ID is certainly not part of it!

The proposed digital ID would include a person’s name, date of birth, photograph, nationality, and residency status. In the future, it could also link to public services such as driving licences, childcare, and welfare. The government has said it will work for people without smartphones, but it is unclear how this would function in practice. I already hear regularly from constituents who struggle to access online services, particularly older people. This will further embed these challenges and inevitably result in people missing out.

This is not the first time the UK has considered compulsory ID. Similar proposals were put forward under Tony Blair’s Labour government in 2006 and the idea was rightly seen as excessive and eventually scrapped by the coalition after the 2010 election. ID cards have always been treated with suspicion in Britain. We are inherently sceptical of too much government power and a database of all of its citizens with all their information is a good example of that.

Labour say the aim is to reduce illegal working and make the right-to-work system more secure. In principle, making it harder to misuse identity is understandable. But the current system is already strict. Employers who fail to carry out proper right-to-work checks can be fined up to £60,000. Yet some employers still hire undocumented workers illegally. So, without much (if any) evidence that it will make a difference, it puts yet another burden on law-abiding citizens, while doing little to stop the causes of illegal working.

People working illegally often avoid checks entirely. In countries with long-standing ID systems like France and Germany, illegal working is still a problem. Estonia, which has a modern digital ID system and was among the very first countries to implement this policy, focuses more on easy access to public services rather than enforcement; a very different goal. I am not opposed to people voluntarily picking and choosing some services and using online portals. That is a different matter.

The timeline for this scheme is also a concern. The government has said digital ID will only be fully rolled out by the end of this Parliament, around 2029. That is not a short-term solution for urgent immigration issues.

My other main worry is information security. We have seen again and again in this country and across the world successful hacks and theft of data from key government systems. Just recently in the UK, the legal aid agency database was hacked with extremely sensitive personal information stolen. The NHS data systems have also been victims of cyber attacks. Surely a single database with everything linked up presents a major risk to all of our data security?

We need policies that address the root causes of illegal working, enforce existing rules effectively, and stop people coming here illegally in the first place. We put forward a clear plan of making sure anyone here illegally can be deported to a safe third country like Rwanda, and we would disapply human rights laws from immigration cases to make sure we could do it. Mandatory digital ID as proposed is an overreach, costly, and unlikely to solve the problem.

Public polling shows the majority of people are opposed to this idea and more than 2 million people have already signed a petition against it. I suspect that many constituents of Bexhill and Battle will be highly sceptical if not outright opposed. We need approaches that are proportionate, effective, and which do not impose yet more bureaucracy on law-abiding people, while those who are doing the wrong thing continue to get away with it.