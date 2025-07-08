Political opinion with Kieran Mullan MP: Why talking to young people about politics matters - my recent visit to Little Common School

One of the best parts of being an MP is visiting local schools and meeting students. I recently had the chance to visit Little Common School in Bexhill to meet with their School Council. As always, I came away feeling hopeful and impressed by the questions and ideas raised by the children.

I always value the opportunity to talk to young people about what drove me to get involved in politics. It is a chance to encourage them to think about what motivates them too; what they care about, what changes they want to see, and how they might play a part in shaping the future of our country. I never had the opportunity to talk to my MP or local politicians growing up as they never visited my schools. I was fortunate that my parents were keen to talk to me about political issues, so I had an understanding of how lives are affected by decisions made by politicians.

During my visit to the school, I challenged the school councillors to find something in their everyday lives which has not been affected by a political decision or law-making in some way. It was fun to explain that things like toothpaste had a political link as regulations have been passed about who can make it and what can be in it. Similarly, the breakfast cereal and milk they had for breakfast is covered by food regulations and the car they drove to school in had seatbelts, as a result of road safety laws. However, I was beaten for the first time on this challenge, as I couldn’t think of any direct regulations surrounding a stick found in the woods!

It’s important not to underestimate young people’s perspectives on politics, and many people think that they are simply not interested, but I find the opposite. When asked about what drove me to enter politics, I often reflect on my time as a doctor and how that enabled me to improve people's lives. I wanted the pupils to see that ordinary people can make a difference and if they care about something, they should never see it as out of their reach to get involved. It was inspiring to hear why each of the children had put themselves forward to be school councillors. From wanting to help others to ambitions of becoming an MP one day, their answers showed maturity and real enthusiasm for making a difference.

These visits are also a good reminder of what really matters to families, a reminder that the personal is also political. Young people often reflect what they hear at home, and they speak honestly about what they see in their communities. That gives me useful insight into the issues people are facing here in Bexhill and Battle.

It is also important for young people to understand how our democracy works. My aim is to show that politics is not something far away in Westminster. It affects all of us, and everyone can take part. Whether someone is passionate about protecting nature, helping others, or making sure schools have the right support, there is a place for them to be involved.

I also believe in encouraging children to ask questions and think for themselves. Learning to debate, to listen, and to speak up respectfully are all important life skills. They help build strong, active communities and prepare young people for the future.

Most of all, I want every young person to feel that their voice is heard. You do not have to be a certain age to care about what is happening around you. Many changes in society have come from the energy and determination of young people. I hope that those I meet in our schools feel inspired to stay involved and speak up.

I want to thank the staff and pupils at Little Common School for such a warm welcome and for the lively and thoughtful conversation. After our discussion, I was a pleasure to be taken on a tour of the school and see just how proud the pupils are of their learning environment.

I look forward to more school visits across Bexhill and Battle in the weeks and months ahead.