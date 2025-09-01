Political opinion with Lewes District Council Leader: This isn't just a fight over boundaries

The shockwaves from Brighton & Hove City Council’s proposal to annex East Saltdean, Telscombe, Peacehaven, Newhaven, and Kingston have been felt deeply across Lewes district. With nearly 6,000 residents already signing a petition in opposition and over 6,000 completing our consultation, it’s clear their plan has created a great deal of upset and anxiety. And rightly so.

I’ve been accused by the city council of inflaming this debate, when in fact all I’ve ever done is give a voice to the many concerns of local people.

We’re not talking about a boring bureaucratic reshuffle here, this is about community identity, and it goes to the heart of local democracy.

Brighton’s move, cloaked in the language of Local Government Reorganisation, reeks of opportunism. While other councils have engaged in transparent dialogue, Brighton & Hove waited until the eleventh hour to consult its own residents, let alone those whose futures it seeks to rewrite.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council

The communities targeted are not just lines on a map. they are vibrant, distinct places with their own histories, priorities, and voices. Yet Brighton’s proposal treats them as pawns in a political chess game, with no meaningful engagement or justification beyond geographic convenience.

What’s even more galling is the selective nature of Brighton’s ambitions. If this is truly about building a stronger unitary authority, why not look westward into West Sussex? You could drive a coach and horses through their explanations to date for not doing so, starting with a letter they claim to have received from the government telling them that expansion into East Sussex is the way to go. I’m still to see it.

The absence of any overtures toward West Sussex suggests this is less about strategic governance and more about a power play to suit Bella Sankey’s political ambitions.

Lewes District Council wasn’t consulted. Residents weren’t consulted. And now, Brighton & Hove appears indifferent to the growing backlash. This is not how good neighbours behave. It’s not how democratic institutions should operate.

The consultation deadline has now passed, and all East Sussex local authorities are together preparing a shared business case for government. When it is ready we will make it public.

The petition online at change.org remains open for a few more weeks; every voice matters, so if you believe in preserving local identity, go online and sign it. Brighton’s plans must be challenged, above all for their failure to respect the very people they claim to want to serve.

This isn’t just a fight over boundaries. It’s a fight for accountability, transparency, and the right to self-determination. Let’s make sure Brighton hears us loud and clear.