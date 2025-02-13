Political opinion with Mid Sussex Labour Chair Pam Haigh A bright future with local government reform

Pam Haigh, Mid Sussex Labour’s Party Chair welcomes the proposals for Local Government reform and shares a bold vision for Mid Sussex.

Pam explained, “The successful bid proposal to devolve more power and funding to a Mayor for Brighton, East and West Sussex is the opportunity of a generation. More details of how it will work at the Mayoral level and the council level below is now being developed and will be clearer later this year.”

Pam believes that the opportunity for all residents to enjoy the same levels of service is vital and wants to see an end to the current postcode lottery for a service. Residents within the boundaries of the Mayoral area must believe their voices are heard. Currently in Mid Sussex it seems we are out of touch with the council in Chichester and don’t get educational and transport services people need.

To ensure a brighter future for transport, education, housing, and social care Mid Sussex peoples’ voices must be heard. Mid Sussex Labour represents a significant part of the population. Pam wants to see a clear method of communication between those developing proposals for a new style of local government and the people of Mid Sussex. As Pam stresses the local Labour Party will watch proposals carefully in the coming months to reflect the will of the people.