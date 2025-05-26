Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: A big thank you to the residents of Turners Hill

Mims Davies MP's Weekly Column on her latest Meet Mims event in Turners Hill, East Grinstead Padel Courts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Dementia Action Week, Assisted Dying Bill, and Recess

A huge thank you to all the residents of Turners Hill and the surrounding areas who joined me last Thursday for my latest ‘Meet Mims’ Q&A event.

We had a jam-packed room and brilliant discussions and questions about our local area, national issues and other concerns. I’m organising more of these events around our wonderful constituency to ensure I’m as accessible as possible for residents, finding out their views and concerns, ensuring I’m representing them to the fullest in Parliament and locally and regularly hearing from you. Subscribe to my newsletter through my website to keep up-to-date on event dates.

It was an honour to be a part of the ribbon cutting ceremony for the fantastic new East Grinstead Padel Courts alongside our new town Mayor, Cllr John Belsey.

We were accompanied by Project Leader and Olympic Gold Medallist, Richard Leman OBE who spearheaded this fantastic project alongside many others to make this a reality. As well as Sandi Proctor, LTA President and Duncan Maclay Director of EG Padel. We even had a quick play on the courts in my suit, which was great fun and a good laugh. Playing padel, just like tennis, brings along real physical and mental health benefits, it’s fun, inclusive and all abilities are welcome, how can you not! I look forward to booking the courts soon and seeing residents out there!

Last week was a very important one, Dementia Action Week. 1 in 2 of us will be affected by this complex condition and an early diagnosis is crucial. I recently joined Dementia UK to make ‘Time for a Cuppa’ and spoke with the incredible dementia specialist, Admiral Nurses, to learn about the support they offer those living with dementia and discuss dementia care in Sussex.

I’ve added a link on my website to the symptom’s checklist providing twenty questions to answer about your memory, decision-making, sleep pattern, mood changes and more which you can take with you to your doctor.

Together, we can rightly ensure no one faces dementia alone.

We have now reached the committee stage of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Private Members’ Bill. From the very beginning, I’ve been consistently concerned this Private Members Bill process, which is widely acknowledged to offer the least effective proper scrutiny in Parliament, is simply not the right vehicle to legislate on such profound societal change and huge matters. A second day of debate is scheduled for Friday 13th June; I hope MPs continue to carefully scrutinise this re-drafted Bill ahead of the subsequent votes. I hope this stage isn’t rushed through and hastened to Third Reading. My full statement is on my website under ‘News’.

This week is recess and I am enjoying catching up with myself! Like many, I will having a clear out and getting sorted with a few days break that is very much needed!!