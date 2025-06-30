Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: A busy, very warm and challenging week

Mims Davies MP's Weekly Column on her inaugural Women’s Business Breakfast in Uckfield, Sutton Hall Farm, BBC Politics South East, over-development, Armed Forces Day, Pride Month, and more 'Meet Mims' Q&A events.

Well, it’s been a busy, very warm and challenging week in Parliament and locally. What a brilliant inaugural Women’s Business Breakfast we had in Uckfield at the fantastic Pamper Lounge. We had women from all over the patch discussing their backgrounds, businesses, charities, work passions, and tips. If you're interested in joining future Business Breakfasts, hosting one or highlighting a key area or sector, please do let me know. Thanks to our fabulous speakers Susan Fleet MBE and Genevieve co-owner of this fabulous venue, Steve, and the team for hosting us all – it was certainly full of noise, positivity and support for all.

Next, I was delighted join Sutton Hall Farm and honoured to see some of their key conservation activities. We discussed the key challenges taking place locally and nationally. I’ll always back our British farmers and support local hard-working family run businesses.

I later joined BBC Politics South East again raising the worries of my residents and businesses who have contacted me with their concerns and views. We also discussed benefits cuts and housing over-development in the area which I know are of huge concern to residents, particularly across Wivelsfield, Newick, and Uckfield.

Mims Davies MP alongside East Grinstead Mayor, Cllr John Belsey

On Saturday 28th June it was Armed Forces Day. I was very pleased to join East Grinstead residents and uniformed youth groups at beautiful East Court, it was an honour to speak as your MP thanking our personnel and their families, plus a lovely chance to show our support for the whole Armed Forces community. Thank you to everyone who took the time to organise events all over our constituency and for showing us again, what a fantastic area we live in.

As June ends, I hope everyone had a very happy Pride Month. It’s important to reflect as politicians, what we do and how we make a difference. We should put safety, dignity, and the freedom to live your life at the heart of everything. We must continue to challenge stigma and prejudice and be clear that all political parties are here for you no matter who you are, where you live and who you love, and that you should never feel unsafe or worried about who you are. We will and must always work together to strive for dignity, inclusion and compassion. After all, love is love.

I’m thrilled to have more formal ‘Meet Mims’ Q&A events planned nearby. On July 17th I’ll be in Barcombe, register here - https://Meet-Mims-Barcombe-July.eventbrite.co.uk and you can register for my Uckfield event (July 24th) here -https://Meet-Mims-Uckfield-July.eventbrite.co.uk. I recognise party politics can be a turn off for some, so these events are organised with the aim to discuss local issues that really matter to you, on top of relaxed pub meets with local Councillors. Tickets are limited in line with the venue capacity, so please do register and I look forward to seeing you.