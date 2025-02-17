Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: A busy week in and out of Westminster

Mims Davies MP's Weekly Column on the Farmers Protest, LGBT+ History Month, Meetings with Mobile Providers, Uckfield Farmers Market, National Apprenticeship Week 2025, MeetMims Newick event

Love Is Love. I was honoured to open and close the debate in the House of Commons for LGBT+ History Month. I say to young people everywhere-not to be afraid to be themselves. To know they’ll thrive, and as their MP-as an ally-we’re here to listen to you.

For a long time, residents and local businesses have struggled due to poor services. I’ve organised meetings with mobile providers including Three and Vodafone so far to discuss these issues. I've also published an online survey gathering information on residents’ main concerns, which I’ll be sharing with providers to see what we can do together to fix this.

I was pleased to join Uckfield Farmers Market again this month - despite the cold, there's always a warm welcome with tasty Sussex produce. There was a huge variety of brilliant stalls this month, as always, including Coopers Farm sausages - which I had for dinner – farm fresh eggs, vegetables, Fayre Game venison, CinnaBun, Home Farm Bakery and the famous Podgy PieMan. Thankful to have lots of Gluten Free options too. Make sure to join this brilliant market on the 2nd Saturday of every month.

I joined farmers from up and down the country, including my constituency, for their protest in Parliament Square. They’re quite frankly hacked off about what's happening to their livelihoods and businesses-and no-they’re not millionaires who can easily afford this. I also met with farmers locally in Wivelsfield at the Hairy Dog Brewery at the weekend. It’s a way of life and vital for food security.

I was thrilled to welcome apprentices from EGU to Parliament for National Apprenticeship Week, including from Rolls Royce in East Grinstead. With over 120 apprentices showcasing their amazing skills, providing young people training and the prospect of a better future helps everyone, and I'm delighted to see their popularity growing.

Finally, a huge thank you to residents who joined me in Newick for my ‘MeetMims’ Q&A event where we discussed local issues residents are experiencing. I look forward to meeting even more residents from all over the constituency as I organise more ‘MeetMims’ events.