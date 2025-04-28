Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: Brilliant Greater Haywards Heath bike ride

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies MP's Weekly Column on the Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride, local housing development, MS Awareness Week, EGU events and more

What a brilliant Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride once again which travels across our wonderful area and across much of my constituency. Being at start is always very special as well as handing out the meals to the returning riders. A huge well done to everyone who took part and of course to the organisers and sponsors. In the last ten years plus its raised over 200 thousand pounds for local charities which is a mammoth effort by all.

The 28th April – 4th May is MS Awareness Week. It's important to talk to people with MS about the challenges they're facing, from support in work, accessing benefits to receiving treatment and care on the NHS. As a former Minister at DWP and a former Minister for Disability, this is important to me. There are not far off 4,000 individuals in my constituency of East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages with MS. Working in collaboration with the charity, I wore my MS society pin badge this week in Westminster showing support and to draw attention to the challenges that people with MS face and calling for change.

I headed to the House of Lords for Equality and Human Rights Commission event, I’ve particular interest in this as the Shadow Minister for Women. We also discussed in the Chamber the Supreme Court Ruling which we responded to as the official opposition.

Mims Davies MP with East Grinstead Mayor, Steve Ody, at his Mayoral Dinner with Sussex Show Girls

I was on BBC Five Live and Talk Radio discussing a number of these issues and more locally, we’d the brilliant East Grinstead Rotary birthday - 39 years young with their wider activity in the town even longer! They've also just launched their new 'Cut out Cancer' campaign to support the Royal Surrey Hospital. I was pleased to join them and enjoy cake with the Mayor, many Councillors, some former Town Mayor’s too and great local groups all celebrating this special birthday at East Court.

I know too large housing, lack of starter homes and over development is a huge cause for concern for many, in particularly in Newick, Wivelsfield and Uckfield to name a few. I was pleased local Mayor for Uckfield, Cllr Bedwell, and former Uckfield Mayor, Cllr Jackie Love, came to Parliament to meet the Shadow Housing Minister expressing resident’s views and sharing ideas. I also joined the team at Ashdown Radio discussing planning, Ukraine and the local elections. I look forward to joining them again in the next few weeks and discussing the important issues raised by concerned residents.

Meanwhile, various key surveys including the lack of phone signal, the new banking hubs coming to East Grinstead and Uckfield, train services and more are available on my website if you have a moment to share your views.