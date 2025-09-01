Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: Concerns about overdevelopment in Newick

Mims Davies MP in East Grinstead with the Toybox Nursery

Mims Davies MP's Weekly Column on Newick overdevelopment, local meetings, and upcoming 'Meet Mims' events for the rest of the year

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was brilliant to spend so much time locally at events, surgeries and supporting businesses, events and charities across summer recess and many more great events are still upcoming as we move into September and the new Westminster and school and college term.

So many standout, fun and community events I was honoured to join. One, was with our town Mayor in East Grinstead for the Chelsea Pensioner Veterans Outreach on Meridian Hall. Bringing local veterans together, we all had a wonderful afternoon full of songs, laughter and camaraderie. Another was with Toybox Nursery in East Grinstead recently. This wonderful nursery achieved an Outstanding OFTED result for the 4th time in a row - 16 amazing years! I was so pleased to join them for the afternoon meeting with the owner and manager, Sarah Jacomb. This team should be incredibly proud of themselves for all their hard work and bringing so many smiles to our future generations. New childcare support is rolling out started by my party in Government and are much needed to help parents and as a single parent I recognise the needs of all families is key and help in these tough times is vital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I met with villagers recently in Newick at their 3rd event highlighting the new significant housing site likely to go to planning committee at LDC shortly. They are under similar bombardment of new sites like Wivelsfield and Uckfield. This is a well organised, positive, and inclusive campaign of concerned community members who aren’t anti-housing but concerned about overdevelopment and impact like many communities since the top-down approach and pressures from the new government.

They are contending like many under Labour with a significant new site of development on vital agricultural land which is growing crops used by nearby farmers to feed local livestock. I greatly recognise the widespread issues and impacts our farmers are under with inheritance tax and other cost pressures under Labour’s terrible anti rural policies.

Specially, the impact on the river and water supply is also a grave concern for Newick villagers who feel this site is too dense on these crop growing fields. I’ll be sending in my formal response voicing my objection to the council to appraise. We need new homes in our area for young people with suitable infrastructure. Constituents want brownfield sites coming forward instead and they want the councils to listen and take this into account and acting accordingly. Our food security is a deep concern for all as well as the lack of proper local road and wider infrastructure at this site and elsewhere

Finally on 11th September, is my latest ‘Meet Mims’ Q&A events in Uckfield. I’m ensuring I’m as accessible as possible to residents, with boots on the ground and understanding their main concerns both locally and in Parliament. I’m also hosting further ‘Meet Mims’ events in Pease Pottage, Copthorne and East Grinstead. You can register for a free ticket on my website.