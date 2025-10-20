Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: Fantastic community events, and Baby Loss Awareness Week in Parliament

Mims Davies MP's Weekly Column on Worth School, Clip n Climb Pease Pottage, East Grinstead Bonfire Night, Baby Loss Awareness Week, East Grinstead's Breast Cancer Unit, and the final Meet Mims of the year in Copthorne

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wow! I had an incredible time at the fantastic Clip n Climb in Pease Pottage. It was great seeing the role they play in supporting local jobs, driving economic growth and sustaining communities. We discussed the growing concern on recent tax and policy decisions on the hospitality sector and the impact of announcements in previous latest Budget by the Labour Government and the concerns of what’s next. We even had time for a quick climb which was a fantastic experience-whether you're a pro-climber or it's your first time-you will have a workout even if it's just from all the laughing! I was not at all elegant but enjoyed pushing myself as I’m certainly not one for heights. Do head there for half term or book for a corporate event–it’s fun for all on our doorstep.

I had the pleasure of joining the fantastic East Grinstead Bonfire Night with Mayor Cllr John Belsey and many more. The atmosphere was amazing, and an absolute must join event. A huge well done and thank you to everyone involved in the organising of such a successful event bringing the community together for a memorable night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I joined Worth School in Turners Hill recently with the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) to tour their recent Spencer Building. This building was a winner in the RIBA Southeast Awards, part of RIBA’s internationally recognised awards programme. The Spencer Building has been commended for delivering a high-quality and sustainable education space as part of a vision of strong commitment to sustainability and student wellbeing. I was honoured to speak with the architect, Headmaster and teachers hearing how this high-quality design is benefiting all.

Mims Davies MP discussing business concerns with Clip n Climb Crawley Team

Last week was Baby Loss Awareness Week. You may have noticed in Parliament we often wear different lapel pins. These represent campaigns and the hard-working organisations who send them asking for our support and to highlight their causes. There was a debate sharing the pain of baby loss, it was a personal, poignant and moving to witness. Together we can raise awareness, support, and advice and support services. I will continue to work hard to drive change for the families affected.

Breast cancer remains one of the UK’s biggest health challenges. I’m aware of the situation with the Breast Cancer Unit scanning site requirements in East Grinstead and reassure residents I’m very much on the case alongside Cllr Jacquie Russell. In Parliament, I joined the Estée Lauder event after receiving many emails from residents asking me to attend, hearing about latest research looking at the barriers to self-checking and how I as an MP can assist. Ladies - remember - check your breasts and know the symptoms to look out for – details on my website under ‘News’. Please don't be shy to get anything checked out-it just might just save your life and keep you well.

Finally, I’m in Copthorne for my latest ‘Meet Mims’ on Thursday 13th November. Tickets here - https://meet-mims-copthorne-november.eventbrite.co.uk. & sign up for my newsletter here- https://www.mimsdavies.org.uk/sign-my-newsletter.