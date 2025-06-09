Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: Farming issues raised at South of England Show

Mims Davies MP's Weekly Column including Mid Sussex Science Week, the South of England Show, NFU roundtable meeting, Chequer Mead Police Hub meeting with PCC, and housing in the constituency

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I loved joining the Mid Sussex Science Week – and wow – its 10 years on from being part of the first one it continues to inspire.

They’ve had 3000 students take part over the years, it was incredible work to meet one young person who was part of the journey 10 years ago now working in the sector. Plus to see the fascinating mix of exhibitors and employers including Wakehurst. It's crucial to get our younger generation interested in STEM careers that are just down the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congratulations to Phil Todd and BSE 3D team, Cllr Pete Bradbury and many more for the foresight and effort to make this happen as we celebrate the success if the last decade.

Mims Davies MP with NFU members in the NFU tent at the South of England Show

June means the return of the South of England Show at Ardingly. What a great success once again. I joined many exhibitors and visitors to the site and met with Andrew, a local pig and arable farmer as well as the Chair of NFU West Sussex alongside my colleague, Dr Neil Hudson, and Shadow DEFRA Minister.

As MPs it is crucial to hear from farmers, CLA, NFU members, judges, and many constituents on what our rural economy needs and how we can all help. We had two insightful roundtable discussions with myself and Neil discussing key working farm issues including on the crucial Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI), the vital support scheme for nature and environmentally friendly farming, the NFU’s ‘Stop the Family Farm Tax’ campaign, national food security, global trade, biosecurity, food standards, planning issues and water security.

It’s a really challenging time for this industry due to the Labour Government’s choices and we must back our incredibly hard-working British farmers and rural economy and local food production particularly in concerning times globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I recently headed to Chequer Mead Police Hub in East Grinstead alongside our Police and Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne OBE. Residents have shared ongoing concerns on lack of visible policing in our towns and rural areas. Many weren’t even aware this hub and so it was suggested the site should be re-launched with long term better signage, so residents know it is here for them if they need it. I’ll also be putting up details in my office in East Grinstead for when the hub is open to ensure more visibility, and it was agreed town councillors will also visit the site to find out more. I know policing is a huge issue for my residents and I'd like to reassure residents I am roundly on the case of increasing police presence across all my area.

As I write, the Planning and Infrastructure Bill is back in Westminster and we’re seeing an approach from this Labour Government that is pleasing no one- in an area we should strive very hard to get right. What we can all agree on and push for is for the new homes that are needed for local growing families must be more affordable, close to roads and amenities with services needed across our communities.