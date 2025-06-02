Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: It's good to be back at Westminster

Similar to many parents, there was a back-to-school feeling to Parliament this week as we returned from recess and like many, I have significant exams in the house and so I actually had a bit of down time with the family. It is good now to be back in Westminster where I am your voice in the corridors of power fully recharged. I wish all students well with their upcoming exams.

I know many of you care deeply about animal welfare and I find it absurd legislation banning imports of trophy hunting has still not reached the statute book. 90% of the public back such a move; so I’ve joined a cross-party group of MPs and Peers to urge the Government to urgently proceed with this legislation.

Also, on an international theme, I was appalled to listen to the Government just before recess in the chamber announce the Chagos deal. This has been met with great disappointment, dismay and even anger with British Chagossians many of whom live nearby in Crawley. Of course, China has roundly welcomed this ridiculous, expensive and un-needed agreement which should give the Government pause for thought and we would reverse it.

International affairs also dominated my recent appearance on the BBC Sunday Politics South with Lib Dem and Labour MPs both praising the ‘EU surrender’ deal. I was staggered but not surprised to hear the Lib Dem panellist deny fisherman had been sold out under the deal. Fishery representatives from Sussex to Scotland have a sharply contrasting view to this!

Visiting the team at East Grinstead Specsavers and the services on offer

Following the General Election there are a lot more Sussex coastal MPs from all parties; I’m sure their local fishermen will be making a beeline to their MPs’ inbox to stop this additional sell out.

On more positive news, I was delighted to hear the Prime Minister u-turn on Winter Fuel although with precious few details pensioners will have to wait many more months until the budget before we will know whether this is a full or partial u-turn.

I’ve been a consistent advocate for those who were simply devastated by the sudden decision they had no time to plan for – often pensioners on very low fixed incomes. My team and I have worked to connect pensioners with key support especially as fuel bills are still higher than before 2022.

Locally, I recently visited East Grinstead Specsavers which until recently provided NHS community eye care services. It’s a disappointment this was stopped last year, and I urge NHS commissioners to re-consider care in the community provision which prevents hospital visits.

I continue to raise concerns from constituents regarding the NHS services where needed not least on the mothballed Uckfield Surgical Unit or access to GPs.