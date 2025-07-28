Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: Successful Meet Mims event in Uckfield

Mims Davies MP's Weekly Column on Uckfield and upcoming 'Meet Mims' Q&A events, Overdevelopment in the constituency, buses, and East Grinstead Tennis Club Finals Day, as well as the Lionesses victory!

Wow! Thank you to the around 100 residents who joined me in Uckfield for my ‘Meet Mims’ Q&A - it was a sell-out and an honour to meet more residents. Due to high demand, we're having another 'Meet Mims' in Uckfield on Thursday 11th September (https://meet-mims-uckfield-september.eventbrite.co.uk), as well as in Pease Pottage at the end of September (https://meet-mims-pease-pottage.eventbrite.co.uk), East Grinstead in October, and Copthorne before the year is up. Sign up to my newsletter on my website to be the first to have access to tickets. I look forward to meeting even more residents shortly and answering your questions!

One of the main topics residents raised concerns about, was overdevelopment and our green spaces here in EGU including the Owlsbury Development. I know this is a huge concern to areas such as Wivelsfield, Uckfield, Newick and the constituency as a whole. As many are aware, this Labour Government announced plans allowing building on the Green Belt, force rural England into housing targets of up to a 487% increase and cut the Sustainable Farming Incentive. My constituents firmly agree the planning system respects the natural environment with homes in the right places. I’ll work on your behalf to ensure this Government’s planning reforms account for our nature and wildlife.

I’ve many had constituents raise concerns with me regarding the buses here locally, so I met with Metro Bus and Brighton & Hove Buses in Parliament to discuss these issues. Thank you to constituents who taken the time to contact me sharing your concerns. The key message from this meeting was that positive updates are coming our way shortly, particularly welcome to local young people on more routes and more connections – further details we will share once we have confirmations.

Meet Mims Uckfield Q&A event with 100 residents

What another fantastic day in East Grinstead too with our local town Mayor, Cllr John Belsey, for the East Grinstead Tennis Club Finals Day. It was an honour to join and a pleasure to see residents coming together as a community and having such a great day, finished with a delicious BBQ and cake. As a former Sports Minister, I’m a huge advocate for the benefits of activity, not just physically, but it also enhances our mental health, improves sleep, and increase overall energy levels.

Having seen our magnificent Lionesses triumph once again, we have huge inspiration locally and nationally with is vital. Huge congratulations to our brilliant team who have now won back-to-back EUROs inspiring younger generations in football or any sport where you can thrive with determination and effort. Exercise means a lot to me and my diary is too often too squeezed for it, so I will be trying to pack it back in my schedule this recess.