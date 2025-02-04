Political opinion with Nusrat Ghani MP: How to visit UK Parliament

I’m always keen to ensure that our democracy and Parliament is as open as possible, which is why I have welcomed hundreds of Sussex Weald constituents, local teachers and students, charity volunteers and businesses to Westminster over the past ten years.

There are several ways you can take advantage of the unique experience of exploring the beating heart of our democracy, and as your MP, I would be happy to assist you in arranging a visit free of charge. Please note that I am only able to assist with the booking of the tour itself and all travel to Parliament must be covered by visitors themselves separately.

Palace of Westminster Tours: With the help of a tour guide, you can explore the House of Commons, House of Lords and Westminster Hall, where Parliament first sat. You will also get to see the Speaker's Chair, the famous green benches, the lobbies where votes take place, the Royal Throne in the House of Lords chamber, The King’s Robing Room and other iconic spaces in this world-famous building. Tours last approximately 75 minutes and take place on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday mornings and Friday afternoons when Parliament is sitting.

Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) Tours: MPs only have a yearly allocation of eight tickets each to distribute to constituents free of charge, so you may be added to a waiting list. If you would rather book and pay for your own tickets, they are released to the general public to purchase on the second Wednesday of each month at £30 per adult. Big Ben tours run from Monday to Saturday, last approximately 1 hour 45 minutes, and you will be at the belfry for the o’clock bongs.

Nusrat Ghani MP

Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) tickets: Why not watch the most iconic Parliamentary event right from the public gallery? Taking place every Wednesday at noon, this 40-minute session is very popular and due to limited tickets, there is a (up to several months long) waiting list. However, if you register your interest, I will contact you when tickets become available.

It is an honour and privilege to represent Sussex Weald in Parliament and in the Chair as Madam Deputy Speaker. I am always delighted to welcome local residents to Parliament for a first-hand experience of our democracy. If you are interested in any of the above and live in Sussex Weald constituency, please get in touch with me via my website www.nusghani.org.uk/visitparliament and I would be happy to assist.