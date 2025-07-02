Political opinion with Nusrat Ghani MP: July update

It is hard to believe that it has been a whole year since the last General Election and ten years since I was first elected as the Member of Parliament for Wealden in 2015. The time has flown by, and I am hugely grateful to the voters of Wealden, and now Sussex Weald for their support and for returning me to Parliament last July.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a very busy time for me since the election and I continue building on my strong record of action and supporting residents, businesses, charities, schools and various organisations across the constituency. To name just a few examples, I recently convened meetings with the Secretary of State for Transport and Minister for Local Transport to advocate for more resources for our roads and railways; held several meetings focussing on rural crime with Sussex Police and our Police & Crime Commissioner; welcomed a new healthcare facility to Hailsham, welcomed the Mayfield Post Office back to the High Street and officially reopened the newly-refurbished Frant Post Office; secured improvements to our water infrastructure including in Halland, Hellingly, Rushlake Green and Wadhurst; and was pleased to open the Crowborough Business Expo 2025.

Additionally, I was proud to become a Patron of Hailsham-based charity Medi Tech Trust whose exceptional work is making a significant contribution not only to local hospitals in East Sussex, but also across the country and overseas. I also continue working on several campaigns including: working with mobile service providers to improve coverage at Wadhurst train station; supporting Heathfield charity Wealden Works; championing our local medical facilities, our schools and academies; and working with our communities to deliver several projects including a new community centre in Hadlow Down, an expansion to Horam exercise opportunities and a BMX Pump Track, and secure a positive future of the Kings Head pub in East Hoathly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My motivation has always been to be an advocate for local people, and I am keen to continue to be a strong voice for our communities both in Parliament and at home in Sussex Weald. My surgeries are taking place across the constituency in person, over the phone and online, so if there is anything you need my assistance with, please do get in touch with me via email [email protected].