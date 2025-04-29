Political opinion with Nusrat Ghani MP: May update
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Our British Armed Forces are the ultimate defenders of our security and freedom. They are respected the world over and I always convey our gratitude when spending time with local residents whose family members worked with our Armed Forces overseas. I’m proud to have been working with the local branches of the Royal British Legion for many years and it is always an honour to stand with local veterans on Remembrance Sunday and meet those who serve our country at home or abroad today. Given the county’s proximity to Europe, East Sussex has often been on the front line of war. As a result, many of our towns and villages across Sussex Weald have had a long connection to the military.
To highlight a few of those local connections, Horam was home to a former RAF Squadron Leader and WWII Spitfire pilot Jack Hemmings, who sadly died at the age of 103 earlier this year. In Crowborough, we have a memorial dedicated to soldiers of The Lincoln and Welland Regiment from Canada, who were killed when a V1 bomb struck their encampment. Similarly, Wadhurst was a home to William Broughton Gingell, a pilot from the Photographic Reconnaissance Units, which was an unarmed and unprotected unit taking photographs of strategically important sites which were then analysed for intelligence and used in strategic planning. Moreover, I am pleased to be supporting a new permanent memorial for Flying Officer Percy Burton in Hailsham, to mark the spot where his plane tragically crashed during the Battle of Britain.
Throughout the weekend and the week leading up to VE Day, many of our towns and villages including Hailsham, Crowborough, Heathfield, Wadhurst and Rotherfield will be lighting beacons and hosting a programme of events for our communities and families to bring the commemorations to life.
We shall never forget the bravery and sacrifices of those who fought for our country and our freedoms. I hope local residents of all ages will take the opportunity to reflect on and mark this important anniversary in our history, and I look forward to joining our communities at celebrations across Sussex Weald.