Political opinion with Nusrat Ghani MP: my March update

This month marks International Women’s Day, a moment to celebrate the inspirational women in our lives and reflect on the contributions they make to our communities and to our country.

I’m always impressed by the women I meet and work with in the constituency and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank just some of them. Our incredible community champions and charity leaders including the team at MAYFACS, Rotherfield St Martin and Wealden Works in Heathfield; our very own 2024 Olympic Gold Medallist Emily Craig from Mark Cross; our business owners and leaders; our healthcare leaders and nurses; and our fantastic female teachers and headteachers including at Academies in Crowborough and Wadhurst and Community Colleges in Heathfield and Hailsham, for bringing up and empowering our future generations.

I’m grateful to the women and men in Wealden for electing me as their first female MP in 2015 and I’m pleased to now be representing Sussex Weald as its first MP. When I was growing up, it was inconceivable someone like me could be active in politics. My journey has not been easy, but it's been exciting to see changes and opportunities for women opening up within my own lifetime. I am proud to have made history as the first female Muslim Minister to speak at the Commons despatch box and to be the first woman of colour to be elected Chairman of Ways and Means, Madam Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons.

I hope that this will inspire local girls from working class backgrounds like me to consider jobs they believed were out of reach for them. Despite the difficulties that life in public service brings, I believe we must have the courage to own our space, be heard, and speak truth to power. We still have work to do to ensure that women and girls have the opportunity, safety and security to excel in all areas of life. We should continue to lift each other up and cheerlead the fantastic strides women are making in their lives to make a difference.

Investing in women is more crucial than ever for a thriving future for us all and I remain committed to encouraging women and girls in Sussex Weald to take up leadership positions.