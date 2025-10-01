Political opinion with Nusrat Ghani MP: October update

We are extremely lucky that Sussex Weald continues to be a safe place to live with consistently low levels of crime. However, I am aware that incidents of rural crime, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour do occur and remain an area of concern, especially over the autumn and winter months with shorter days and longer periods of darkness.

I have been working with local residents and community groups for years and continue collaborating closely with the Wealden Neighbourhood Policing Team and Rural Crime Team to ensure that our communities continue to feel safe. Over the past year, I have been keeping the pressure up to ensure that we have the appropriate resources to tackle and prevent rural crime, and that Sussex Police have a more visible presence locally.

This year, I have also welcomed the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner for several meetings in the constituency including in Hailsham, and I was pleased to host a drop-in surgery with her at the Crowborough Police Station in April. Local residents also had the opportunity to raise their concerns with me at a virtual Q&A session, which brought together locals from all corners of the constituency and provided an opportunity to discuss what matters to their communities.

From my inbox and many previous campaigns, I know that rural crime such as the theft of machinery and equipment for the purpose of international resale is of particular concern in the north of the constituency near the Kent border. I continue supporting our communities in Withyham and Blackham and I joined a public meeting held this spring to help put the case forward for a more robust cross-border multi-agency response, after similar operations led to positive results and multiple arrests previously.

Thanks to the fantastic turnout at the recent Farmers’ Forum near Mayfield, I am also pleased that we secured further support from Sussex Police on marking farming equipment and better coordination of forces to tackle cross-county crime. I am grateful for all the ongoing work that our police officers are doing to improve response times, increase visibility and secure arrests and convictions, and I will continue working with them as well as the Police and Crime Commissioner on securing additional resources for Sussex Weald.