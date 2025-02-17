Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Better treatment for brain tumours
In the constituency, I hosted a surgery in Lancing where I met with ten residents to provide help on a variety of issues, including access to suitable housing, and challenges with SEND provision across the county.
As well as surgeries, I try to get out on the doors and speak with constituents on their porches – giving them the opportunity to let me know what matters to them and allow me to help with any casework. It was lovely to speak with residents in East Worthing on Saturday with councillors John Turley, Dale Overton and Dawn Smith about any local issues they have, as well as the Government's work to deliver the biggest upgrade to workers' rights in a generation.
Half term means Parliament is in recess – so I’ll be undertaking engagements in the constituency and catching up on some of the work it’s harder to do when Parliament is sitting!