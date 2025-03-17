Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Business Secretary visits Shoreham

By Tom Rutland MP
I was delighted to showcase a selection of our fantastic Shoreham businesses to Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State for Business and Trade, and new members of the Board of Trade, alongside Cllr Becky Allinson, Adur Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration & Strategic Planning.

We visited the Banking Hub, as well as independent businesses including Slipped Discs, the Neighbourhood Store, and even sampled some wine in Palate. It was a great opportunity to put Shoreham businesses on the map and show the Business Secretary how much our community values our high street.

On Friday, I joined Home Instead to learn about the care and support that they provide for older people locally and got to see this first-hand in residents’ homes in Shoreham and Southwick.

I also held my regular advice surgery in Lancing to discuss a range of issues with residents, including the impact of smartphones on children, accessing mental health support, and litter on the A27. As always, I will follow these issues up with the relevant Government departments and they will influence my work in Westminster.

Tom Rutland MP, Jonathon Reynolds MP Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Verity (owner of Palate), and Cllr Becky AllinsonTom Rutland MP, Jonathon Reynolds MP Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Verity (owner of Palate), and Cllr Becky Allinson
In Parliament, we passed the Employment Rights Bill - the biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation to make work pay. The Crime and Policing Bill also passed its Second Reading, which contains tough new measures to tackle antisocial behaviour, shop theft and street crime.

The Government also announced the abolition of NHS England as part of our plan to reform the NHS, tackle bureaucracy, and free up public money for frontline services.

