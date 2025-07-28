Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Delivering for East Worthing and Shoreham

It has been an absolute privilege to represent you as your MP as part of this Labour Government since July last year. With Parliament now in recess, I wanted to reflect on some recent successes for our area.

We are investing in our NHS to get it back on its feet. To achieve this, we secured £12 million to refurbish our local NHS services, £2.6 million for solar panels on Southlands Hospital and two other hospitals in West Sussex, and additional funding to refurbish GP practices, including Broadwater Medical Centre and St Lawrence Surgery.

Action on climate change is essential, and with the increased risk of flooding, I’m really pleased to have secured £3 million for flood defences in Adur and Worthing after campaigning to get our fair share. It's also fantastic that the Government approved the Rampion 2 Offshore Wind Farm, which will provide clean power for all of Sussex’s electricity needs.

To protect our local wildlife and nature, I have recently worked with residents and organisations to save Widewater Lagoon and supported a citizen science project to increase sea water testing.

Tom Rutland MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, next to the River Adur.

I was delighted that Holmbush Primary Academy in Shoreham was one of the first schools in the country to offer one of Labour’s new breakfast clubs, improving children’s wellbeing and saving parents money.

To make sure journeys are safer and easier, we also secured £27 million of investment to fix potholes across West Sussex.

There’s lots more to celebrate and with lots more to do, I’ll continue to work hard for our area.