Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Engaging with local businesses
As I said in a broadcast interview for local news, Mr Hill has never taken responsibility for his actions and has instead prolonged the suffering of victims’ families by appealing any and every finding of his fault. As we approach the tenth anniversary of the crash, it is long past time for Mr Hill to end his campaign to get his licences back.
Much of Friday was spent with local businesses at Lancing Business Park. It was great to see the wide variety of products shipped by Sussex Transport – who do so much in the local community – and to go behind the scenes at Regency Radio.
Sadly, my visit to Wickers Gym didn’t have enough time for me to have a go at the incredible gymnastics classes offered there (the children were having a whale of a time).
Shoreham Vehicle Auctions gave me a whistle stop tour of their operations, before I joined many of the businesses on the park for a discussion about national and local government policy.
As ever, it was lovely to chat with so many residents in the sunshine at the monthly Shoreham Farmers’ Market, before popping over to the Community Health Fair at the Shoreham Centre hosted by Adur Health Partnership. I refreshed myself on CPR training and had a blood pressure check – thankfully, surprisingly healthy!