Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Engaging with local businesses

Like many residents, I was deeply disappointed to learn of the Shoreham Air Show crash pilot’s attempt to lodge a judicial review challenging the CAA’s decision to revoke his licences last year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As I said in a broadcast interview for local news, Mr Hill has never taken responsibility for his actions and has instead prolonged the suffering of victims’ families by appealing any and every finding of his fault. As we approach the tenth anniversary of the crash, it is long past time for Mr Hill to end his campaign to get his licences back.

Much of Friday was spent with local businesses at Lancing Business Park. It was great to see the wide variety of products shipped by Sussex Transport – who do so much in the local community – and to go behind the scenes at Regency Radio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, my visit to Wickers Gym didn’t have enough time for me to have a go at the incredible gymnastics classes offered there (the children were having a whale of a time).

Tom getting his blood pressure checked at Adur Health Partnership's Community Health Fair

Shoreham Vehicle Auctions gave me a whistle stop tour of their operations, before I joined many of the businesses on the park for a discussion about national and local government policy.

As ever, it was lovely to chat with so many residents in the sunshine at the monthly Shoreham Farmers’ Market, before popping over to the Community Health Fair at the Shoreham Centre hosted by Adur Health Partnership. I refreshed myself on CPR training and had a blood pressure check – thankfully, surprisingly healthy!