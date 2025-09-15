Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Expanding water quality testing to Worthing

I’m delighted that after campaigning with Cllr Vicki Wells, we have secured a dedicated citizen science water quality monitoring facility for Worthing, funded by Southern Water and based at Splashpoint, which will complement the Environment Agency’s weekly samples. Thank you to our local volunteers who will be carrying this important work out for our community!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, the Government published its new NHS Trust League Tables. I was disappointed that the University Hospitals Sussex Foundation Trust was placed in tier 4, the lowest performing segment, ranking 117 out of 134 Trusts providing acute services. I have written to the Trust to express my concerns about this and will meet with them to discuss their plans to improve this ranking.

During Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament, I asked my first ever PMQ about how the Government intends to ensure residents in East Worthing and Shoreham have access to the healthcare we all deserve – including making it easier to see a GP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the constituency, I joined local volunteers and councillors to support the national ‘only rain down the drain’ campaign, before meeting with governors and the Head of School at St Peter’s Catholic Primary School in Shoreham to discuss SEND provision.

Tom Rutland MP for East Worthing and Shoreham testing a seawater sample from Worthing beach.

At the weekend, I went door-to-door in Mash Barn with Cllr Lee Cowen to pick up casework from residents, and then attended the opening of Shoreham RFC’s new building in Buckingham Park, which looks fantastic.

Finally, I visited the magnificent Galeón Andalucía at Shoreham Port, where I enjoyed learning more about maritime history!