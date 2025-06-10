Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Free school meals for thousands of children in Adur and Worthing

Over 3,200 children in East Worthing and Shoreham with a parent on Universal Credit will receive free school meals, thanks to this Labour Government.

This is fantastic news, as it will put nearly £500 per child in parents' pockets and lift 100,000 children out of poverty nationwide.

Last week, I met with the Environment Secretary, Steve Reed MP, to discuss the serious action we are taking to hold water companies to account for polluting our waterways. We have now banned the CEO of Southern Water from receiving a bonus, thanks to our Water (Special Measures) Act.

Locally, I had the pleasure of attending Worthing Job Centre’s Disability Confident Employer event on Thursday. I then visited Southlands Hospital to meet with staff and see their impressive Community Diagnostic Centre, which provides advanced CT and MRI scanning.

Tom Rutland MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, and Dr Beccy Cooper MP for Worthing West, at Worthing Food Foundation.

On Friday, I met volunteers at Worthing Food Foundation along with Dr Beccy Cooper MP to thank them for all their hard work. I then visited Red Balloon Learner Centre to open their new garden building and learn about the support they provide for young people.

Afterwards, I held my regular advice surgery for residents in Shoreham, before meeting with PCSOs in Lancing for a walkabout to discuss shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.

I spent most of the weekend door-knocking in sunny Shoreham and opened Adur East Lions Club’s wonderful family fun day in Buckingham Park. I wrapped up the week by visiting Broadwater Cricket Club, where I enjoyed watching a brilliant juniors match!