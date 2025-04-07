Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Funding for our flood defences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After fighting for us to get our fair share, I am pleased that East Worthing and Shoreham will receive almost £1.5m of Government investment to bolster our resilience against flooding. This will ensure we adapt to climate change and protect families and businesses from devastating flooding.

I also met with Southern Water’s leadership team in Parliament to discuss their investment plans, and I stressed the importance of upgrading our local infrastructure and conveyed concern about bill rises.

Good news for renewable energy came when the Government approved the Rampion 2 Offshore Wind Farm last week, which I have been campaigning for. Once completed, this will produce enough electricity to power the whole of Sussex, delivering the clean power and energy security we need to bring bills down.

In the constituency, I was delighted to welcome Sports Minister, Stephanie Peacock MP, to Brighton and Hove Albion FC’s training ground in Lancing. It was a privilege to see disability football and a girls' session for Davison High School, run by Brighton and Hove Albion Foundation.

Tom Rutland MP with Steve Reed MP, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Friday was a busy day - starting with a visit to the National Coastwatch Institution in Shoreham to see the work of their committed volunteers, followed by a tour of GSK Worthing, and rounding the day off with a constituency advice surgery nearby.

I was very sad to learn of the sudden passing of Cllr Nigel Jenner who represented Buckingham ward in Shoreham. Nigel was a wonderful man and truly one of a kind. My thoughts are with his partner Kate and his family.