Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Funding for our flood defences
I also met with Southern Water’s leadership team in Parliament to discuss their investment plans, and I stressed the importance of upgrading our local infrastructure and conveyed concern about bill rises.
Good news for renewable energy came when the Government approved the Rampion 2 Offshore Wind Farm last week, which I have been campaigning for. Once completed, this will produce enough electricity to power the whole of Sussex, delivering the clean power and energy security we need to bring bills down.
In the constituency, I was delighted to welcome Sports Minister, Stephanie Peacock MP, to Brighton and Hove Albion FC’s training ground in Lancing. It was a privilege to see disability football and a girls' session for Davison High School, run by Brighton and Hove Albion Foundation.
Friday was a busy day - starting with a visit to the National Coastwatch Institution in Shoreham to see the work of their committed volunteers, followed by a tour of GSK Worthing, and rounding the day off with a constituency advice surgery nearby.
I was very sad to learn of the sudden passing of Cllr Nigel Jenner who represented Buckingham ward in Shoreham. Nigel was a wonderful man and truly one of a kind. My thoughts are with his partner Kate and his family.