Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Making local government work for you

Tom Rutland MP at the Gym Group in Worthing

Our Labour government is determined to make local government more efficient and responsive to residents’ needs. Here in Sussex we’re electing a Mayor next May, and our district, borough and county councils will merge – reducing waste, ending duplication, and making sure the same council that does the roads also does the bins.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals have been published by councils across Sussex for what shape the new councils should be. I believe West Sussex would be best served by two councils (rather than simply reconstituting West Sussex County Council), and I believe an authority focused on the coast is the best option for our residents.

My preferred option would be an authority consisting of Adur, Worthing and Arun – given the similarities of the areas and the closeness to residents it would enable. Changes to make the local government funding formula fairer should allow this to be financially viable. The Government will consider the proposals and a final decision will be made in Spring 2026.

This week in the constituency has been fitness focused!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark National Fitness Day, I visited The Gym Group in Worthing and got put through my paces by manager Martin Musaad. Physical activity is crucial for physical and mental wellbeing and there are so many ways to get active locally – from free outdoor gyms to sports clubs to bowls to sea swimming, there’s something for everyone of every age.

I also visited Saltdean Lido and Sea Lanes in Brighton, as Beccy Cooper MP and I think about how the Worthing Lido might be restored.