Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Making local government work for you
Proposals have been published by councils across Sussex for what shape the new councils should be. I believe West Sussex would be best served by two councils (rather than simply reconstituting West Sussex County Council), and I believe an authority focused on the coast is the best option for our residents.
My preferred option would be an authority consisting of Adur, Worthing and Arun – given the similarities of the areas and the closeness to residents it would enable. Changes to make the local government funding formula fairer should allow this to be financially viable. The Government will consider the proposals and a final decision will be made in Spring 2026.
This week in the constituency has been fitness focused!
To mark National Fitness Day, I visited The Gym Group in Worthing and got put through my paces by manager Martin Musaad. Physical activity is crucial for physical and mental wellbeing and there are so many ways to get active locally – from free outdoor gyms to sports clubs to bowls to sea swimming, there’s something for everyone of every age.
I also visited Saltdean Lido and Sea Lanes in Brighton, as Beccy Cooper MP and I think about how the Worthing Lido might be restored.