Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: One year as your Member of Parliament
Wages and pensions are up, interest rates and mortgages are down – and so too are hospital waiting lists. There’s lots more to do, but things are getting better.
It has been a real privilege to represent you locally and in Parliament as part of this Labour Government, and I will continue working hard on your behalf.
To celebrate 77 years of our NHS, the Prime Minister launched our 10-year Health Plan, which will make it fit for the future and benefit every community across the country.
The Plan includes new Neighbourhood Health centres, better dental care for your children, and improved GP access - no more scrabbling for 8am appointments.
The Government additionally announced £39 billion for our Social and Affordable Homes Programme. This is welcome news, as I know that our housing shortage means a safe, affordable home of your own is out of reach for too many residents.
In the constituency, I met with residents in a Shoreham housing development who are struggling with a poor managing agent. I’m pleased that the Government has now launched a consultation into plans to give stronger rights and protections to leaseholders nationally.
I also held my regular surgery for residents facing a range of urgent issues in Worthing, and enjoyed marching in the Worthing Pride parade!
I’ve refreshed my website where you can read more about my work for you and get in touch with me – check out www.tom4ewas.co.uk