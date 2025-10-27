Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Protecting renters’ rights

Last week, the Prime Minister visited Peacehaven mosque following the awful arson attack. I welcome the Government’s additional £10 million in security funding for mosques and faith centres to support and protect our Muslim communities.

I am proud that the Renters' Rights Act has now passed through Parliament, which will ban no-fault evictions and end rental bidding wars. This will transform people’s experience of renting for the better. It was also a pleasure to meet with pupils and teachers from Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Parliament and answer their insightful questions.

The Labour Government also announced new proposals, meaning water companies could face automatic penalties – like speeding tickets – for specific and obvious breaches of environmental law.

In the constituency, it was good to join parents and teachers at Shoreham Academy for a Smartphone Free Childhood event to talk about how we can protect young people online. I also visited Eastbrook Primary Academy in Southwick to meet with their wonderfully inquisitive school councillors and see their excellent forest school.

Tom Rutland MP for East Worthing and Shoreham at Eastbrook Primary School.

It was great to meet with Fiona and Andy from Adur and Worthing Food Partnership to discuss their fantastic community work, before attending a conference at Sussex University focused on “Getting Britain Growing”, where I participated in a roundtable on clean power and regional regeneration.

Over the weekend, it was lovely to join a local Shabbat service and Friday night dinner hosted by the local Jewish community. I had a great Saturday starting at the Halloween Fayre at Lancing Parish Hall, before knocking on doors in Mash Barn to check in on residents, and then going to see the recently installed play equipment at Shadwell Road playground.