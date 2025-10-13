Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: School visits and surgical solutions

After a busy week in the constituency, Parliament has now returned from party conference recess and the Government is working hard to deliver its Plan for Change.

Last week I was relieved to see a deal reached on the first stage of a peace plan in Gaza. Living hostages have been released and troops have withdrawn to an agreed line. We must now see the unimpeded flow of much-needed aid and a commitment to a two-state solution. x8g3qyt

The Prime Minister also visited India alongside 125 of the UK’s most prominent CEOs, entrepreneurs and university leaders in pursuit of growth and jobs at home. The trade deal the Government secured earlier this year is expected to increase the UK economy by £4.8bn each year.

The Government also announced £15.6 million of funding to support almost 4,000 sick and disabled people into work across West Sussex and Brighton.

Tom Rutland MP for East Worthing and Shoreham at Homefield Primary School with Headteacher Di South.

In the constituency, it was great to see the new Legend on the Bench installation at Shoreham Academy alongside West Sussex Mind. I also visited Homefield Primary School to discuss the £8.6m funding they have been granted for new facilities with their Headteacher, and to meet with Year 6 pupils who quizzed me on a range of topics!

It was fascinating to receive a tour of Rayner’s HQ and manufacturing plant in East Worthing to learn more about their cataract surgery solutions they make right here in our town.

To wrap up the week, I met with many residents at Shoreham Farmers’ Market, before knocking the door of 400 residents in Shoreham to pick up casework.