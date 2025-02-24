Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Two million additional NHS appointments delivered

Parliament returns today after February recess. I hope all teachers and parents had a good half term!

NHS waiting lists have been at record levels, and the Government promised to deliver an additional two million appointments each year to clear the backlog and help people to see a doctor when they need to. Just seven months into the new Government, we’ve delivered an additional two million appointments already – five months ahead of schedule. The effects of this are already being seen, with waiting lists falling four months in a row.

It will take time to get the NHS back on its feet, but our approach is working and I am glad that patients are beginning to see the benefits of it.

Recess provided the opportunity to get out and about in the constituency, and catch up on work that’s hard to do when Parliament is sitting.

Tom with Adam and Clive from Shoreham-by-Cycle

I was glad to be hosted by the team at the West Sussex Alternative Provision Centre in Worthing, and to have the opportunity to meet with Headteacher Mrs South and Deputy Headteacher Mr Himsworth at Homefield Primary School.

I also joined Shoreham-by-Cycle for a bike ride along Shoreham’s Western Harbour Arm to experience first hand the need for better cycling infrastructure on the A259. I hope to work with West Sussex County Council and others to deliver the long-promised safe cycle route along this stretch so that we can reduce congestion and boost active travel.