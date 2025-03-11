Political opinion with Zoe Nicholson - Leader of Lewes District Council - 'Every day should celebrate women who make a difference'

Since International Women’s Day last week, I’ve been reflecting on its theme—"Accelerate Action"—and how, in truth, every day should be a day for celebrating and advancing equality for all women.

As a woman Leader of a council, I often find myself in the minority, and I occasionally notice the everyday casual sexism— I sometimes feel too exhausted to challenge. I see male colleagues, whom I deeply respect, taking more airtime in meetings while female voices go unheard.

This isn’t surprising when you look at the statistics: women make up 78% of the council workforce, yet only 41% of councillors and just 33% of Chief Executives are women. And the gender pay gap? Still a reality for too many.

But what also strikes me is how little we celebrate the incredible women in our community. Recognising each other’s achievements isn’t just about acknowledgement; it strengthens us, reminds us of our worth, and encourages the next generation.

Cllr Zoe Nicholson Leader of Lewes District Council

Here in Lewes District, we are fortunate to have so many talented, creative, and passionate women—running businesses, leading charities, working in public service, or simply stepping up to support their families and neighbours. Their contributions, big and small, matter, and shining a light on them matters too. Whether you're running a multi-million-pound organisation or making sure a friend’s child gets to school, your impact is felt.

To shine a light on this, I’ve asked our Council team to celebrate one woman from our community every week on social media—women whose dedication, resilience, and creativity inspire us all. If you know someone who deserves recognition, please get in touch. [email protected]

Because every day, not just on International Women’s Day, should be about taking action for equality and celebrating the women who make a difference.

