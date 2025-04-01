POLITICAL OPINION: Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council - 'The domestic abuse figures are shocking'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Domestic abuse is not something that happens to other people, in other places. It happens here — in every town and village in Lewes district. And it’s not always visible. It can be physical, yes — but also emotional, financial, coercive.

The statistics are shocking. Last year in Lewes district there were 1,500 reported incidents of domestic abuse. Over the last four years to March 2024, there have been over 1,000 deaths in the UK related to domestic abuse. That’s not just a series of numbers — it’s lives lost, families shattered, trauma passed on.

A recent national report found that in most domestic homicides, either the victim or the perpetrator was known to a public agency. That’s a chilling thought. It means the warning signs were there — but not joined up. That’s why I’m determined that here in Lewes district, we do better.

Residents often contact me directly — frightened, exhausted, and desperate. They don’t feel safe. They don’t feel heard. And they don’t believe enough is being done to protect them or their children. When you hear that first-hand, you don’t forget it. We owe them so much more than silence or inaction.

We already have strong foundations. Our Community Safety Partnership brings together police, fire, probation, health services, and the council. It’s this kind of joined-up approach that works — practical, preventative, and focused on real lives.

Thanks to the partnership, we’ve funded mediation for families in crisis, supported young women campaigning against harassment, and delivered workshops in local schools teaching children about safety and healthy relationships. And we’ve invested in tools to tackle shoplifting — a symptom, often, of deeper problems in struggling households.

We are also working with Eastbourne Borough Council to achieve the Domestic Abuse Housing Alliance (DAHA) accreditation - it would mean an increase in support for victims/survivors of domestic abuse.

But we need to go further. As Leader of the Council, I believe we must take a whole-community approach. That means better coordination between agencies, yes — but also raising public awareness, standing with survivors, and making sure people know where to turn.

We need to invest in early intervention — not wait until someone is hurt or killed. And we must keep listening. Domestic abuse thrives in silence. It’s our job to shine a light, speak up, and act.

If you or someone you know needs help, don’t wait. Reach out. No one should suffer abuse — and no one should face it alone. To call the Domestic Abuse Service for East Sussex call 0300 323 9985.

For more information about the service visit www.changegrowlive.org/domestic-abuse-service-east-sussex/info