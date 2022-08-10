Reader letter: A27 alterations have not been beneficial to motorists

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Things seem to get worse and worse with traffic in and around Chichester and all we get are lame excuses,' writes Neville Taylor

Having left Selsey soon after 11.30 for a friend's funeral in Crawley at 13.30, my wife and I endured a 40-minute delay on the Chichester bypass bumper to bumper to the Portfield Roundabout – then had to drive at high speed where possible to get to our destination just as the funeral was starting.

Recent alterations to the A27 clearly have not been to the benefit of the motorist and contributed to an even more stressful day.

Things seem to get worse and worse with traffic in and around Chichester and all we get are lame excuses like it's the holiday period – pathetic!