Reader letter: Bus fare lottery - price rises for fares in Eastbourne

From January 1st the price cap for buses has gone up from £2 to £3. This means you will pay £3 for longer trips, but shorter trips will be cheaper.

Both Stagecoach and Brighton & Hove Buses, in agreement with East Sussex County Council, have introduced fares based on how far you travel. The single fares are now £1, £2 and £3. The question is how far can you go on these tickets?

The answer is not simple. After doing some research for 4 locations, in the Eastbourne area, it appears it is possible in Langney to go 14 stops for £2 but nearby 8 stops might cost you £3.

So are the new fares easy to understand ?

Using the apps, provided by the bus companies, it appears there are differences. For example from Church St, Willingdon you can get to Willingdon Triangle for either £1 or £2. This depends on the bus company. Then if you go on to Polegate it costs either £2 or £3. Stagecoach is more expensive on the first trip but cheaper on the second.

It appears that £1 ‘short hops’ can also vary in how far you can go.

Ideally it would be good if there was an app that showed all the fares across the bus companies to make this easier for passengers

In summary, whereas in 2024 every trip was £2, you now need to do your research to compare bus providers. Perhaps see if getting on or off, a stop earlier or later, saves you any money.

Paul Humphreys

Chichester Close

Willingdon