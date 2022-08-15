Reader letter: Chichester should have a vegan/ plant-based restaurant in its centre

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester has 'too many fast food places', writes reader Jessica Warner. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2202075 (1)

I do not believe that another pizza place would be the best option for Chichester, as there are way too many already.

But I do strongly feel that there should be a vegan/ plant-based restaurant in Chichester's centre.

I believe that there are too many fast food places or pizza/ pasta restaurants.

Chichester needs 'something different and exciting but also healthy', writes reader Jessica Warner. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2202075 (11)

Chichester needs something different and exciting but also healthy... a vegan/ plant-based restaurant or takeaway would do very well considering it's all the rage at the moment.

Lots of individuals are getting healthier and fitter by cycling a lot more instead of using cars, etc, so therefore they would probably be happier with a restaurant or takeaway pit stop where they can consume healthier vegan/ plant-based choices of a decent price, also, as not everybody enjoys fast food or pizza/ pasta dishes.

Also, as the UK also has an obesity problem I feel this is the right solution and would help a lot of people try new things. If it was set at the right price as well it would encourage individuals to eat healthier.

Some items on the menu could be things such as vegan soups/ smoothies/ plant-based cooked food/ sandwiches/ plant-based ice cream, even plant-based pizza as they are plant-based and healthier than the average pizza.

A lot of things are possible.