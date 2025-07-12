Reader letter: Don't repair vandalised toilets

By eric waters
Contributor
Published 12th Jul 2025, 12:23 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 08:56 BST
Don't repair them That would be my advice to Hastings Borough Council following the vandalism of its public toilets in West of Haven and Pelham Place as they will continue to be at risk of being smashed to pieces not matter how much money it spends on trying to protect them.

Instead, it needs to follow the example of places like Ashford in Kent where many of the shops display signs in their windows indicating that non-customers can use their toilets free of charge.

The whole scheme is overseen by the Council, which carries out regular checks that they are being kept clean and hygienic, and it is well advertised throughout the town.

It’s a win-win situation all round; for the Council which doesn’t have to maintain public loos in the town centre, for the shops which gain customers by being part of it and for the shoppers themselves who can ‘spend a penny’ here, there and everywhere.

Eric Waters

Ingleside Crescent,

Lancing,

