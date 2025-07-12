Reader letter: Don't repair vandalised toilets
Instead, it needs to follow the example of places like Ashford in Kent where many of the shops display signs in their windows indicating that non-customers can use their toilets free of charge.
The whole scheme is overseen by the Council, which carries out regular checks that they are being kept clean and hygienic, and it is well advertised throughout the town.
It’s a win-win situation all round; for the Council which doesn’t have to maintain public loos in the town centre, for the shops which gain customers by being part of it and for the shoppers themselves who can ‘spend a penny’ here, there and everywhere.
Eric Waters
Ingleside Crescent,