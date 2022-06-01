Reader letter: 'I want Chichester MP Gillian Keegan to know how utterly horrified I am'

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan

As one of your constituents I want to let you know how utterly horrified I am after reading the reports of what was happening in Downing Street the entire time the rest of the country were suffering hardships, loneliness, grief and much else, in successive lockdowns.

It was so much worse and more shocking than we once thought.

There was a clear lack of leadership at the highest level and yet the PM is still refusing to act honourably and resign. In any other walk of life he would have been long gone.

What state is British politics in if those in the highest office can act with impunity and have no regard for the law? Conservatives are supposed to be the party of law and order.

I notice you haven’t come out in his defence (or not yet) but neither have you condemned his actions and behaviour.

Although I fundamentally disagree with your politics, I cannot believe that you could condone this race to the bottom of standards in public life. I note your South Coast colleagues, Nick Gibb and Tim Loughton, have both called for the PM’s resignation. Will you join them and show your constituents that you are on the side of decency and integrity or will you remain silent?

Your constituents deserve to know where you stand.