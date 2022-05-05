Reader letter: More attention is needed when planting trees in Chichester area

Photograph Derek Martin/ dm2030789a

While I am in favour of all planting of trees to combat climate change and enhance our environment for wildlife, I have to point out the lack of care that occurs after the planting.

In the Chichester area particularly, our rainfall these days is very hit and miss.

With increasingly dry winters and dry springs and hot summers, any trees planted will struggle due to lack of rain.

Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2004151

This month so far, we have had 16mm preceded by a dry winter and equally dry period from January to February.

I hope that someone has been employed or allocated to water the special tree with the plaque in the new Platinum Jubilee Country Park. As with many housing estates that are mushrooming in this area out of control, they fulfill their requirements by planting the trees and then just leave the trees to struggle.

For example, the hedgerow trees that have been planted in Lavant to offset the impact of new houses on the old football pitch have all died.

They were planted too late and in a very dry period.

There needs to be much more care and attention in planting these trees and shrubs otherwise it is completely pointless and a waste of money.

We all want to help our struggling wildlife and countryside, so please volunteer or take it upon yourselves to start watering from sustainable sources preferably.