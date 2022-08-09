Reader letter: Passport Office delivered a 'first-class service'

My wife and I have just received our new passports exactly 15 days after applying.
A first-class service from the Passport Office.
On the advice from a friend, we applied through the Post Office in Chichester and paid the fee of £16 each in order to have the applications all done electronically (including the all-important photographs).
The Passport Office fee of £75.50 each was also paid at the same time.
This excellent service is in stark contrast to the bad press the Passport Office has been receiving in the national media.
Happy customer.
