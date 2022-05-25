Reader letter: Samaritans is always ready to listen

Writes Steve Jack, Woods Road, Chichester

Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 1:27 pm
Photograph: Andrej Lisakov, Unsplash
I read with interest Gillian Keegan MP’s comment that far too many families experience the loss of a loved one from taking their own life.

Please can I remind your readers that Samaritans is always ready to listen to anyone suffering emotional distress for any reason.

You can call 116 123 at any time of day or night, for free.

Last year, Mrs Keegan visited the Bognor & Chichester branch of Samaritans and encouraged anyone who is interested to sign up.

As a Samaritans volunteer you are well trained, mentored and supported, and you will make a real difference to people in distress.

If you are interested, please visit samaritans.org

