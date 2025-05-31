Reader letter: Waiting for the off

On fine Saturdays in the summer months there is a spectacular mass racing-pigeon release at Beachy Head Car park (9000 pigeons in three transporters). Today, Saturday 31 May 2025, was one of those days. My dog and I joined a small crowd of those in the know “waiting for the off”.

At 9.30am we would normally be too late as on fine summer days the release can be as early as 6.00am but today mist and low cloud delayed the release. If not off by 11.00am, weather forecast permitting, the pigeon transporters stay overnight and try the next day. Unfortunately, this looked like being one of those days, but the handlers were happy to provide us with some fascinating racing pigeon facts.

On hot still days the birds flying altitude can up to 6,000 feet. This conserves energy. Average speed is 50-60 mph but can be up to 90mph. They cover the approx. 300-mile flight back to Newcastle-upon-Tyne in 5-6 hours, beating their transporter lorries back by a considerable margin. Other destinations include Southwest Glamorgan and the Scottish Highlands. Their maximum range in a single flight can reach 700 miles.

The origins of The Royal Pigeon Racing Association (RPRA) date back to 1897, the Royal accolade being added much later. Our late Queen, HRH Elizabeth II, was a particular enthusiast.

Racing-pigeon transporters at Beachy Head

A flight programme can be found on the RPRA website.

To be present at a release, with 9,000 pigeons wheeling above your head, initially at low level while they get their bearings, is an unforgettable experience. Do give it a try.

Tony Ward

Pashley Road, Eastbourne