Reader letter: Walk the Friendly Dragon trail in Crawley on Saturday March 22
Following the Special Performance Reading of The Friendly Dragon Story at West Green Primary School this Thursday/20th ['Friendly Dragon goes filming in Crawley', Observer Letters, March 14], the Friendly Dragon Trail will be walked this Saturday/22nd - to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Crawley Millennium Greenway within Ifield Brook Meadows.
11am from the Plough in Ifield Village - return by 12.30pm.
Appropriate footwear strongly advised as the Trail is likely to be muddy.
All welcome - including dogs.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village, Crawley