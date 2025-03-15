Reader letter: Walk the Friendly Dragon trail in Crawley on Saturday March 22

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 15th Mar 2025, 20:31 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 09:12 BST
Following the Special Performance Reading of The Friendly Dragon Story at West Green Primary School this Thursday/20th ['Friendly Dragon goes filming in Crawley', Observer Letters, March 14], the Friendly Dragon Trail will be walked this Saturday/22nd - to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Crawley Millennium Greenway within Ifield Brook Meadows.

11am from the Plough in Ifield Village - return by 12.30pm.

Appropriate footwear strongly advised as the Trail is likely to be muddy.

All welcome - including dogs.

Ifield Brook [Photo by Richard W. Symonds]placeholder image
Ifield Brook [Photo by Richard W. Symonds]

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village, Crawley

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice