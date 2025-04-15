Reader picture: Rare bird spotted In Eastbourne!
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A bird , the Eurasian Hoopoe most commonly seen in Asia and Africa, spotted in Eastbourne garden.
Following a post I saw today on the internet from The Daily Echo, Dorset which featured a ’super rare Eurasian bird spotted in Dorset back garden’, I thought you might be interested to know that my wife and I also spotted the same species of bird in our neighbours back garden in Eastbourne last Saturday!