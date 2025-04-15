Reader picture: Rare bird spotted In Eastbourne!

By David Mines
Contributor
Published 15th Apr 2025, 20:45 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 09:12 BST
A bird , the Eurasian Hoopoe most commonly seen in Asia and Africa, spotted in Eastbourne garden.

Following a post I saw today on the internet from The Daily Echo, Dorset which featured a ’super rare Eurasian bird spotted in Dorset back garden’, I thought you might be interested to know that my wife and I also spotted the same species of bird in our neighbours back garden in Eastbourne last Saturday!

