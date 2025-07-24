Reader picture/video: Eastbourne funnel cloud/possible tornado on July 23

As I looked out the window of my son’s bedroom after hearing thunder and heavy rain, I see this staring at me so I grabbed my phone to take a few pics and video. I doubted myself at first but after posting online I had several others including experts say that there was rotation in the area at the same time and due to the high winds it possibly materialised in to a tornado!

I have always wanted to see something like this and to go tornado chasing would be a dream come true, so to witness this in my home town is mad!

I was just lucky enough to look out the window when I did to capture it as I’m sure it was very short lived.