Spring colours are emerging all around. I recently took photos of a Magnolia Tree in full blossom at West Dean Gardens. Also the Willow tree overlooking the pastures below the South Downs is displaying a veil of yellow green foliage.

I also photographed the red and yellow Cornus at the gardens. St Ann's Hill is situated by the edge of Midhurst and looked beautiful in the sunshine with birdsong all around.

Willow in Spring foliage