Reader's picture: Beachy Head ponies' grazing turns into a sea of gold

By Tony Ward
Contributor
Published 1st Apr 2025, 12:55 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 13:00 BST
Due to the mild winter, the gorse edging the footpaths on the South Downs Way atop Beachy Head has flowered early and spectacularly. The ponies brought in as equine lawn mowers over winter are now adrift in a sea of gold.

On 1st April, before others were about, I took my rescue dog on our regular walk from Beachy Head towards Warren Hill.

The last few days of warm weather had brought the gorse into full flower very early. It was a sea of gold.

The ponies had not yet been returned to their summer home and seemed a bit confused.

Beachy Head ponies adrift in a sea of gold

Their coarse grass clearance had seemingly been brought to a premature end, or were they just victims of an April Fool prank by Mother Nature?

Tony Ward

Pashley Road, Eastbourne,

