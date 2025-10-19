Reasons to be Cheerful: A Very Super Cooper By Vicky Edwards

Full of puns and impossibly handsome men, the novels of ‘Queen of the Bonkbuster’ Jilly Cooper are hugely entertaining. I was very sad to hear of her death earlier this month.

But it was the death of another ‘J Cooper’ that broke my heart.

Chaplain of St Wilfrid’s Hospice, and until a couple of years ago the parish priest at St George’s in Donnington, the Revd James Cooper recently underwent surgery that promised him a new lease of life. Looking forward to fulfilling plans with his lovely wife Liz, sadly, it wasn’t to be.

As a man of faith I’m sure he would have been philosophical about this premature meeting of his maker. A bit grumpy perhaps, but nevertheless accepting of the good Lord’s need of his services.

But many others were shattered. Because James was a bit special.

With warmth, wit, wisdom and humanity, he touched so many lives. With faith too, of course, but he was never pious or bible-bashing. His sermons were more like TED Talks; brilliantly constructed and delivered, and always insightful. Less food for thought and more a veritable feast that kept you going all week.

Making effortless connections with people of all ages and backgrounds, when my daughter Lily was struggling following the death of her beloved Gran, James came to have a chat with her. It gave her enormous comfort. Months later I found his dog collar down the back of the sofa. On returning it, he said he’d removed it so that he and Lily could talk as friends rather than as vicar and parishioner. (I finally understood what “Father James took his neck off so we could talk as mates” meant.)

Putting the fun in fundraising, he and Liz united parishioners and the community through the medium of pantomime. Donning a tutu and playing the fairy (a bearded vision in pink frills and lipstick - it was a strong look!), while he was committed to his ministry, he never took himself too seriously. The occasions I was rendered helpless with laughter in his company are too numerous to count.

Generous with his time and advice to anyone who needed it, when I started out as a Celebrant he was so encouraging and supportive.

A ‘Reason to be Cheerful’ in human form and simply one of my most favourite people, his loss, I know, is widely mourned.

A racy novelist and a vicar walk into a Heavenly pub sounds like the start of a joke with potential. May both ‘J Coopers’ be sharing a bottle of wine and gales of laughter.

Rest fabulously, Father James. And on behalf of so many, thank you. For everything. x

