Reasons to be Cheerful: Bargains and Brides by Vicky Edwards

Finding a bargain, especially when you’re not actually looking for one, is one of the loveliest pick-me-ups. Guaranteed to put me in good humour, accidental bargains are one of my favourite things. Right up there with sniffing a donkey’s neck (see last week’s column) and taking afternoon tea in a swanky hotel, an unexpected snip can be a real highlight. So I was thrilled last week to bag a particularly spectacular deal…

A friend of mine has long-since been hunting for a particular score for an old musical. Really annoyingly, I used to have a copy. I lent it to someone and never saw it again, which was a serious vexation, to me and to my friend. (People who don't return things they have borrowed are as big a pain as finding a bargain is a delight.)

In London last weekend (ABBA Voyage – awesome!) I was wandering around on the Sunday morning and discovered a second-hand bookshop (also one of my favourite things). After a good rummage I was heading back on to the street when I saw a shelf dedicated to sheet music. There, at the front, was the very score that my chum has been hunting for! And it was on sale for a quid! A quid! Snapping it up, as soon as I had exited the shop I made a call and broke the good news. The reaction was on par with the enthusiasm for the Swedish chart-toppers later that day.

A warm glow stayed with me all day, and when I mailed it (special delivery – I was taking no chances at this point) on Monday, I felt that I had really accomplished something. It was so lovely to be able to help my mate.

At lovely Lordington

I used to be easily swayed into buying things because they were on sale, but over the years I have become better disciplined: it’s only a bargain if I really NEED it. Or, perhaps, in the case of the red Vivienne Westwood wellies that I snaffled at a designer sale, if I really WANT it (I mean, who wouldn’t want red Vivienne Westwood wellies?).

And for any soon-to-be brides, bridesmaids or mothers of the bride, I bring glad tidings on the bargain front too! The Ian Stuart Bridal and Occasion Wear Liquidation Sale is taking place at the beautiful Lordington Park this coming bank holiday weekend. You have to book your place in advance, and with serious savings to be had I strongly suggest that you do so quickly.

So having had a win with the sheet music I’m now on the hunt for the next item on my bargain wish list. If anyone can point me at a pair of vintage black wet-look trousers to fit a very tall and slender man (it’s a long story and involves a pantomime prince), give me a shout.

Book your spot to bag a bridal bargain at www.ianstuartliquidation.co.uk 28th–31st August at Lordington Park, Chichester, PO18 9DX

Follow Vicky on Facebook and Instagram @spotonceremonies