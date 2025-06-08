Reasons to be Cheerful: Be More Mary By Vicky Edwards

One of the largest summer water safety campaigns across the UK and Ireland, this week marks Drowning Prevention Week. Led by the Royal Lifesaving Society UK, the aim is to educate people about water safety by highlighting the Water Safety Code. Deliberately timed ahead of the school summer holidays when children spend more time outdoors and when vital water safety skills can help keep children safe, it’s a timely reminder.

Last year I had the huge privilege of playing the role of Bognor Regis woman Mary Wheatland for an exciting art project. Born in 1835, Mary was a working class swimming instructor and bathing machine operator who is also credited with saving over 30 people from drowning. She was quite a gal!

The augmented reality art instillation is located on Bognor Regis sea front. Giving visitors the opportunity to find out more about Mary’s life and her heroism, the Time Portal, which is free to use, sees visitors following instructions on the signage and using their mobile phones or tablets to pass through the Portal. Hey presto, Mary appears as a talking hologram with two of her bathing machines beside her in all their 3D glory! It is an incredibly modern and immersive way of celebrating part of Bognor’s rich seaside history and the Portal’s artist Matt Reed told me recently that almost 70,000 people have used it, which is brilliant.

Apart from being a wonderful project to be involved in (I have especially enjoyed visiting local schools to talk to them about Mary) it also highlights the importance of water safety and the campaigns of organisations like the Royal Lifesaving Society UK.

Mary with medals for saving lives

As Matt Croxall, Interim Charity Director at the Royal Lifesaving Society UK says: “Raising awareness about water safety is vitally important, particularly at this time of year as the school holidays approach and temperatures are likely to rise. We’re always looking for new ways to get families talking about water safety, so an initiative like this is fantastic, particularly during RLSS UK’s Drowning Prevention Week.”

Funded by Arts Council England, and money secured by Arun District Council from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Mary's Time Portal will remain on the sea front until September this year. If you haven’t used yet, do give it a go.

But more importantly, if you ever get the chance to share the key messages about water safety and drowning prevention, please do. Like Mary, you might just save a life.

For more information and resources about Drowning Prevention Week visit www.rlss.org.uk

To find out more about the Time Portal: www.brtimeportal.com

