Reasons to be Cheerful by Vicky Edwards

The difference between talking about something and actually doing it can be worlds apart, so this week I’m cheering for those who see a need and crack on.

Jackie Cridlin from Lakeview Grange care home in Chichester is one such woman. Jackie recently told me about the Virtual Dementia Tour. Giving people a really impactful glimpse into what living with dementia is like, the experience is a must for anyone who works with or cares for someone with dementia.

Having sampled the tour herself, and finding that it offered genuine offer insight into the condition, Jackie also noted that it showed her how small changes can be made to support and comfort someone with dementia.

Recognising the need for more people to benefit from the experience (there are currently an estimated 982,000 people living with dementia in the UK), and because she’s very much a woman of action, she promptly booked the mobile unit that houses the virtual tour to visit Chichester.

Dementia Bus virtual tour

So this is you claxon to book your free place. Coming to Lakeview Grange care home in Chichester on Wednesday 27 November, slots are available from 10am – 4.30pm. Allocated on a first come, first served basis, each tour lasts approx. 8-12 minutes and experts will be on hand afterwards to answer questions over a cuppa. Open to professionals, family members and carers, places must be pre-booked: email [email protected] or call 01243 212249.

Talk’s cheap but action requires effort. Thank you, Jackie, for making that effort. You’re an Action Woman in fabulous footwear!

***

Another example of meeting a need was recently achieved by my awesome celebrant training body, The Celebrants Collective. Aside from training and supporting their members, they recognise that a lot of our work is done alone, and that getting together with other ‘cellies’ has real value.

Vicky Edwards

Last week, playing Thelma to a fellow local cellie’s Louise, we hit the road and headed to Oxfordshire for a meet-up and workshop. Suffice to say that a brilliant day was had by all. Apart from the inordinate amount of beetroot on the lunch menu (school dinner trigger), my cup was well and truly filled.

In a former job I detested ‘team building days’ with a fierce passion (a decade on I still shudder at the mention of those three words), but this was a different kettle of kippers altogether. Cheerleading for each other, sharing ideas and experience, alleviating self-doubt (a frequent unwelcome caller when you work alone) and laughing like proverbial drains, it really was a reason to be cheerful.

So big thanks to Claire and Natasha from The Celebrants Collective. You saw the need and Bish-Bash-Bossed it!

Follow Vicky: @spotonceremonies